Master Gardeners offer first in-person training since 2023

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are offering their training program in person next year in Freeport.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who can give Illinois residents gardening, soil and tree advice, which is all research based. They also host educational programming across the region.

Anybody who’s interested in learning more about horticulture in northern Illinois can register now for next year’s in-person training, which starts in February.

Program coordinator Nikki Keltner says that beyond extensive gardening knowledge, Master Gardeners build a strong community.

“I think if you have an interest in gardening and learning more about gardening," Keltner said, "I think this is a great program for you to take part in, because you learn all aspects of gardening, and you get to meet people in the area that enjoy gardening like you do.”

Keltner also says that those who go through the program can apply their knowledge to more than just vegetable gardens.

“Trainees find the most benefit in the training on trees and shrubs," said Keltner, "because we learn about so many different trees and shrub diseases that they're always surprised that we can function and keep those plants alive in our backyards.”

Registration –- and a fee -– is required online to participate in the 16-week course, and there is no registration limit.

