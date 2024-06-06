University Village families sign up their children for Camp Power

Irene Isaac, who works in home care, arrived at the Camp Power sign-up event this week wearing her scrubs. The mother of two said this program provides her some relief now that school’s out.

“It helps me out with registration fees and everything,” Isaac said. “I don't have to worry about trying to figure out how I'm going to pay this, and pay for them to do something for the summer.”

The camp is run by Kishwaukee Family YMCA and is open for students living at University Village. The program, free of charge, is part of a collaboration between various nonprofit organizations including First United Methodist Church of DeKalb.

Vicki Boone, the church’s volunteer coordinator, ensures there’s box lunches for the kids as part of its "Summer Lunch at the Park" program.

The camp receives support from the city and the DeKalb Township, though it’s funded primarily through donations, said Aaron Confer, the YMCA youth development director.

