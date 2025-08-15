© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Labor leader says immigrant workers have rights, despite being the target of Trump's deportation efforts

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
Corn field at sunset.
stock.adobe.com
/
529568608
Corn field at sunset.

Labor rights organizations face an uphill battle supporting low-wage immigrant workers.

Alexandra Sossa is the CEO of FLAP – Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project. The nonprofit provides legal and social support for low-income workers whose rights have been violated on the job.

She said President Trump’s pledge of mass deportation brings challenges to their work.

She said immigrants make up the majority of agriculture, food processing, meat packing and dairy workers. She said before the pandemic, this set of workers was invisible.

“During the pandemic, they become essential workers, and now under this new administration, those workers are criminals,” Sossa said.

“So, because of this, the conclusion for FLAP is an intense work to address those issues and increase the tools that are given to the workers to stand up for their rights.”

She said they minimize publicizing ‘know-your-rights' trainings as a safeguard, so those events don’t become a target for immigration enforcement.
WNIJ News
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara