WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

DeKalb teacher launches campaign for seat held by Republican State Rep. Jeff Keicher

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:57 AM CDT
Veronica Garcia-Martinez

The 2026 primary election is seven months away and candidates have begun collecting signatures to secure their name on the ballot.

Veronica Garcia-Martinez, of Cortland, is the first to declare her candidacy for the Democratic primary for state representative for Illinois House District 70,

If she wins the primary she’d go up against incumbent Republican State Rep. Jeff Keicher, of Sycamore, whose held the seat since 2018. The insurance agent of Sycamore declared his re-election bid in July.

The DeKalb bilingual schoolteacher and mother of three said she’s running to advocate for bilingual education, teachers, and services for students with disabilities.

“In addition to that, I'm also running to give the voice to our immigrant community,” Garcia-Martinez said, “some that are here undocumented and some with proper documentation.”

“They are a big part of our workforce, and they need a voice, and I plan to be that voice.”

Garcia-Martinez previously ran for a seat on the DeKalb County Board.

The 70th district includes parts of DeKalb, Kane Counties and a small corner of McHenry County.

The primaries are March 17. The positions open for nominations include seats at the federal, state, and county level.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
