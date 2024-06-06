NIU STEAM Camp organizer says they keep economic access to their programs in mind

At DeKalb Public Schools the percentage of students whose families are considered low income and who are eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch is about 64 percent.

Summer camps nationwide are in high demand and reports say that inflation has driven prices to rise.

Kristin Brynteson, the director of NIU STEAM, which organizes summer camps and science-related events throughout the year, said they try to keep their prices reasonable so that costs are not an obstacle for attending.

“With support through some of our sponsors, and through grants,” she said. “Some of our camps, we either can offer scholarships, or we have some camps that are free for qualifying students.”

The camps held on Northern Illinois University's campus focus on STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Camps are open to the public and prices range depending on subject level.