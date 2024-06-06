© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

NIU STEAM Camp organizer says they keep economic access to their programs in mind

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:05 PM CDT
Barsema Hall
NIU
Barsema Hall

At DeKalb Public Schools the percentage of students whose families are considered low income and who are eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch is about 64 percent.

Summer camps nationwide are in high demand and reports say that inflation has driven prices to rise.

Kristin Brynteson, the director of NIU STEAM, which organizes summer camps and science-related events throughout the year, said they try to keep their prices reasonable so that costs are not an obstacle for attending.

“With support through some of our sponsors, and through grants,” she said. “Some of our camps, we either can offer scholarships, or we have some camps that are free for qualifying students.”

The camps held on Northern Illinois University's campus focus on STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Camps are open to the public and prices range depending on subject level.
Tags
WNIJ News Northern Illinois UniversitySTEAMSummer campaccess
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
See stories by Maria Gardner Lara