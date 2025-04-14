Federal government cancels legal status of three Augustana College students

The Trump administration is revoking international student visas across the country, including here in Illinois.

The Department of Homeland Security has also been terminating students’ SEVIS records.

That now includes three students at Augustana College in Rock Island.

An Augustana spokesperson says that "offices on campus have been supporting the affected students and working with them so that they understand the resources available to them to navigate this difficult and unexpected situation."

SEVIS stands for the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. It’s the federal database that tracks exchange visitors.

Experts say SEVIS termination can have an even more immediate impact than a visa cancellation, because it means the student no longer has legal status in the US.