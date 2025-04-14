The Trump admin revoked the visas of several NIU international students. Other international students are anxious.

The Trump administration is revoking the visas of International students across the country, often with little or no reason offered as to why. That now includes five students at Northern Illinois University.

The news is so fresh that when we sit down with a group of NIU international students on the edge of campus, many haven't even heard yet.

“Well, no, this is my first time hearing this," says a Nigerian student, as others jump in to try to explain what they know. An Asian grad student double takes, “This is the first time we've known [about this]! I'm so surprised. I'm so shocked.”

The small group is made up of all graduate students, originally hailing from different parts of Asia and Africa. They requested anonymity because they’re scared the Trump administration will revoke their visas for speaking out against its policies.

“What are we supposed to do as graduate students?" asks another Asian grad student. "We come from different countries. We start everything from scratch. We're paying our tuition on time. There's all these things we're doing correctly. What more are we supposed to do? Like, I heard that they are revoking visas for having parking tickets, which is insane.”

Several of the students said the NIU students whose visas were revoked were not told why.

An NIU spokesperson says the university communicated directly with each student the reason for the visa revoking listed in the government-managed system, but if the reason is vague or unclear, NIU does not have a way of knowing anything beyond what is listed.

Either way, the students say it feels like the Trump administration is inventing reasons to target them.

"I used to [feel safe on campus]," says one student, "but not anymore, not after this morning. I'm just second-guessing everything I do now. Should I do this or should I not? Should I buy Asian groceries?”

They’re scared to speak out. They’re scared of traveling, of posting on social media, or, yes, even going to Asian or African grocery stores in fear of being pulled into a car by federal agents like Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk.

"A few days back, I think being extra cautious was good, but now I'm being extra scared, actually," said another Asian grad student. "I mean, even while coming here to park the car, I was reading the [parking sign] again like is it 12 to 6 or 6 to 12?"

They say they’re looking over their shoulder all the time. One student is traveling domestically soon, and is a little concerned about an essay they wrote several years ago criticizing the Trump administration's immigration policies.

“This is from three years ago, said a Nigerian graduate student, "and I probably should delete it from my computer or save it on the cloud or something, in case I come into contact with immigration agents."

Some of the students are just weeks away from getting their diploma. But, now, they’re not sure they’ll be able to graduate. Maybe they’ll get deported first and saddled with the student debt.

They say it’s extremely disheartening, knowing how hard they worked to get here, from the exams, the visa interview, the Statement of Purpose convincing the university they’re worth bringing, and finally the pressure to be the best in your classes.

“We are actually paying almost three times the tuition that a normal in-state student would pay for a graduate student," said an Asian graduate student. "If you check the stats, we are on top of all our classes. In most cases, we are graduating with great GPAs. We're adding to the economy a lot, I don't see how we are the problem here.”

Their families back home are freaked out too.

“They've been pretty scared. They've been calling me regularly, just checking up on me to see how I'm doing," said an Asian grad student. "They've been getting all the news, but they’re hesitant to share with me, just so it's not very stressful for me. But I know what's going on since I live here and it is very stressful. I don't talk about it a lot with them, but that tension is there.”

For some, it’s changed their perception of America. They say they were raised on the idea of a land of opportunity and free expression for all.

“In the place I come from, our constitution was inspired by fundamental rights from the USA. We got it into our constitution from them," said an Asian student. "But I don't think it is upheld that much, because we like boasting about the right to speech and all that stuff," another student chimes in "Is there freedom of speech? There is no freedom of speech," the first student sighs, leaning back, "That’s the question here.”

A few weeks ago, NIU president Lisa Freeman issued a statement saying international students are a valued part of the community. But these students say they want the university to be more clear about how they can support them and what their options are.

“How does that support actually materialize," asks the Nigerian student, "when the going gets tough? I have no idea."

WNIJ requested an interview with the university’s International Student and Scholar Services, but they declined.

Amid it all, it’s been hard to keep their head down and focus on their studies, but they say they have to persist.

“I think it's a concern, some worry," said the Nigerian grad student, "but also choosing to remain positive, because I’m doing everything within my power to be a law-abiding ‘alien,’ as they say, a law-abiding international student."

Several of the students still want to stay and build a life here in the U.S. They say they’ve done everything right. They love their friends and their community. They’re excited about their future in America. But they say it’s feeling more and more like they’re not wanted, like they’re being shoved out of the door by any means necessary.