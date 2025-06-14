Thousands in northern Illinois protest Trump at "No Kings" rallies

Leer en español

On Saturday, millions across the country protested President Trump at “No Kings” rallies, including at several in northern Illinois.

In Rockford, hundreds marched. Speakers railed against Trump policies from abortion to immigration, particularly after suspected ICE arrests in the city this week.

Irene Arreguin came with three generations of her family. She’s upset seeing other Hispanic people afraid to leave their homes, even if they’re citizens, in fear of federal agents.

“But, honestly, seeing the outcome of everyone here, every skin color, a lot of older people, it really makes me want to cry, you know? It's really touching," she said.

Peter Medlin Speaker hands off the microphone at Rockford rally

Army veteran Armando Cardenas also came to speak out against the administration's mass deportation policies.

"[Trump's] going after everybody," he said. "people that are working in the field, people that are working in factories, families. He's going after everybody. That's why we're here protesting. Innocent people are suffering. Children are being separated from their parents."

An hour southeast, protesters gathered in Yorkville.

“I think that Donald Trump is destroying our democracy," said Jeni Shelley, holding a sign citing the president's executive orders to reshape the American education system and takeover of the Kennedy Center.

Peter Medlin "No Kings" protesters in DeKalb

Paige Gunderson also held a sign at the Yorkville roadside rally. She says she doesn’t think the protest will change many minds.

“But it's really important to show people in the middle and people on the left, that they're not alone," said Gunderson. "It's really important for other countries to see that Americans aren't taking this administration and allowing this to happen. We're fighting as best we can.”

Hundreds of DeKalb residents protested at a similar rally. There were “No Kings” events in Oregon, Freeport and all throughout the Chicago suburbs as well.

The demonstrations are the same day as the president’s military parade in Washington D.C meant to commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. It’s also President Trump’s 79th birthday.