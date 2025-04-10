5 NIU students have had their visas revoked

Five international students at Northern Illinois University have had their visas revoked. University officials have confirmed in a statement that they are working with each student. The students have not been identified. The Trump administration has revoked the visas of hundreds of international students across the country.

The full statement:

NIU confirms that to date, five of our international students have had their visas revoked. The university is working directly with each student to ensure they understand their rights, options and resources to support them as they navigate the significant disruption to their daily lives and future plans.

With only four weeks remaining in the semester, this is an especially challenging and stressful time for students, faculty and staff. Out of respect for privacy, the university will not be releasing any identifying information about those affected.