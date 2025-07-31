Freeport News: Roadwork updates, school registration, and downtown demolition

Leer en español

City roadwork update

West Stephenson Street is now closed from Greenfield Drive to Sunset Avenue for necessary water and road infrastructure work. Other sections of Stephenson Street from Kiwanis Drive and to Harlem Avenue will be closed in areas to semitrucks but will remain open to local traffic. As part of another road work project, Greenfield Drive is now also closed to all traffic from Stephenson Street to Laurel Street.

Work continues on Carroll Avenue and Cleveland Street and a number of other streets in Freeport undergoing updates to water mains, sewer systems, and repaving. Carroll Avenue is closed from Galena to Empire as is Cleveland Street between Burchard and Locust Streets and Blackhawk Avenue between Empire and Dewey Streets. Additional work is planned for Hance Drive, Harvey Avenue, and Willow Avenue in coming weeks. The timeline of these projects remains weather dependent.

Construction areas are reopened at the end of each day for residents in these areas. Delays may occur and it may sometimes take longer to maneuver in the area. Signage gives crews the proper space and safety to work, and ignoring them can be a danger to all concerned. Please follow City news outlets for updates and find detours when possible.

Downtown demolition planned

The City has received a reimbursable Brownfield grant award of nearly $1.7 million to demolish 17 and 19 West Main Street in downtown Freeport. This location was formerly a Sanitary Cleaners business and has been tested and confirmed for contamination that needs to be cleaned up as part of the process.

Both downtown structures have debilitating roof and water issues that make them unrepairable. This project involves protecting the two adjoining commercial buildings, removing asbestos, demolishing the entire site, arranging proper waste disposal to an approved facility, installing structural support, and undertaking any necessary basic ground and building restoration at the location.

Public school registration reminders

With school starting soon on Thursday, August 21st, parents are reminded to officially register all children – including returning students – online at the website for Freeport School District 145 as soon as possible. The website is www.fsd.145 and a link is included in the print version of this episode. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before September 1st, 2025 and proof of residency in Freeport School District is required for new students.

Pick-up day for Freeport High School is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6th and Monday, August 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. School fees can be paid and required forms can be turned in at this time, including: sports physicals, 9th grade physicals, and 12th grade immunization forms.

Contact the Enrollment & Transportation office at 815-232-0580 with any questions or visit the district website at www.fsd145.org.

Stephenson County Health Department offering free back-to-school physicals

Related to the start of school, here’s a reminder that the Stephenson County Health Department is offering free back-to-school physicals on Tuesday, August 19th. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are highly recommended to avoid disappointment. Contact Ashley McKinney for more information and to schedule at 815-541-0996 or 815-599-8430, or by email at amckinney@stephensoncountyil.gov . Those phone numbers again are 815-541-0996 and 815-599-8430.

Lifelong Learning at HCC

Highland Community College’s Lifelong Learning program is back with a new season of classes and experiences designed to educate, inspire, and delight. This semester brings a fresh mix of creative workshops, history deep-dives, and tech tips with classes to appeal to every interest. Registration for the Fall semester opens next Monday, August 4th. Visit the Highland website at www.highland.edu for more information.

A bloomin’ great visit

The Stephenson County Farm Bureau is planning a trip to Schlachter Farm Flower on Tuesday, August 12th at 6:00 P.M. Besides touring the farm, participants will have the opportunity to make their own bouquets. Anyone interested in creating a bouquet should bring a vase. The cost to attend this trip to the farm, which is located at 13287 West Greenbush Road in Lena, is $10 for Farm Bureau members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required and to do so or for more info call the Farm Bureau office at 815-232-3186. That’s 815-232-3186.

Music Under the Stars Pop Concert

As part of the Music Under the Stars summer musical performance series, the Freeport Choral Society presents their Summer Pops Concert this Sunday, August 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. at the Koenig Amphitheater at Krape Park. The performance will be directed by Gwynne French and Steve McMillen. There is no admission charge although freewill offerings are welcome. Water will be provided. In case of rain, the concert will be relocated to St. John’s Church United Church of Christ at 1010 S Park Boulevard.

Passport to the Past

The Greater Freeport Partnership and the museums of Stephenson County are hosting a Passport to the Past self-guided tour of the County’s museums and the Stephenson County Genealogical Society located at the Freeport Public Library through Labor Day weekend. FREEPOD and TimBeck2 host Becky Connors caught up with Sharon Welton, Executive Director of the Stephenson County Historical Society for more about this fun and informative season-long tour.

Thank you, Sharon and Becky!

Thank you for the flowers!

We have been admiring the gorgeous flowers throughout downtown Freeport, and we hope you have been too! We have a big thank-you for these colorful additions to our streetscapes for Craig Deininger and Andy of Deininger Floral Shop on the corner of Main and Chicago downtown. They spend every night going around and watering and maintaining them. Thank you, Craig and Andy, for adding beauty to our world every day!

The week ahead…

There’s still a lot of summer left, and a lot of things to do in the Freeport area!

As we look at the week ahead, we’re looking forward to Lobbin Robbins performing tonight at 6:30 as part of the Music on Debate Square concert series. The music starts at 6:30pm in Debate Square, located between the Freeport Library and Union Dairy. The shows are free and last about an hour, but donations are accepted and appreciated. Bring a lawn chair and arrive early as the crowds grew to more than 100 people last year.

As we reported earlier, Music on Chicago is back tomorrow night, Friday, August 1st with a performance by Boogie & the Yo-Yoz with DJ Cup. This popular music event will be at the Freeport Art Plaza at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Douglas Street and gates open at 5:30. A $5 admission includes access to the summer’s best party and local food vendors. Bring the family and blankets for the lawn and enjoy!

If you’re hungry tomorrow or Saturday, the Cub Foods Brat Stand this weekend will be run by supporters of Little Cubs Field. They’ll be there both Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to serve up brats, burgers, hot dogs, and ribeye sandwiches.

Then next Tuesday, August 5th remember to stop by and meet the folks in the Freeport Police Department and Freeport Fire Department for an evening of fun, food, and community spirit at National Night Out from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Read Park Pavilion near the Read Park baseball fields. Attendees will be able to visit with local police officers, firefighters, and first responders and can enjoy family-friendly activities, games, giveaways, free food, and more.

Next Wednesday, August 6th it’s time for the next movie in the Select Pix Classic Film Series at the Lindo Theatre. This month’s selection is the epic western, “The Wild Bunch.” Starring William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, and Robert Ryan, this 1969 masterpiece ushered in a new era of Hollywood westerns. The film will be shown at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. at regular ticket prices and moviegoers can stay after both showings for a discussion with Classic Film Series hosts Ed Finch and Alan Wenzel. This year is the 15th year for the film series hosted by Ed and Alan.

If you are looking for something to do this week or any week, visit the Greater Freeport Partnership website at www.greaterfreeport.com and click on “weekly events” for a comprehensive listing of many more entertainment and dining events and activities throughout Stephenson County. You can also subscribe to the City of Freeport’s monthly newsletter at their website, www.cityoffreeport.org . We have links to both in the print version of FREEPOD episodes.

In closing…

In closing, if you haven’t already done so be sure to listen to this week’s in-depth interview with FREEPOD and TimBeck2 host taking a walk down memory lane about the many breweries that have added a sense of community and camaraderie in Freeport’s history. The interview is available online and can be listened to anytime.

Next Tuesday Tim will be visiting with the folks at Drake Farm south of Freeport on Route 26 about the delicious sweet corn they offer for sale the public every year. This pod will post at noon on Tuesday, August 5th and be available to listen to then or at any time after that – just head to our website or your favorite podcast platform to select the programs of your choice.

