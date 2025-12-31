Recycle your live tree in the New Year with this Rockford area nonprofit

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is a nonprofit environmental resource center, focused on recycling and reducing waste. It will help you recycle your live Christmas tree in exchange for free mulch.

The program goes from January 1_15.

There are recycling sites in Rockford, Cherry Valley, Loves Park, and several other locations. Anyone dropping off their tree should remove all wires, plastic bags and decorations.

They are not accepting wreaths, flocked or artificial trees or stands.

The tree must be under 6 feet or chopped into pieces smaller than 6 feet.