© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recycle your live tree in the New Year with this Rockford area nonprofit

Northern Public Radio | By Jess Savage
Published December 26, 2025 at 8:17 AM CST
Bow as decoration on a Christmas tree at Königsplatz in Germany (2022).
Dietmar Rabich, Wikimedia Commons
Bow as decoration on a Christmas tree at Königsplatz in Germany (2022).

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is a nonprofit environmental resource center, focused on recycling and reducing waste. It will help you recycle your live Christmas tree in exchange for free mulch.

The program goes from January 1_15.

There are recycling sites in Rockford, Cherry Valley, Loves Park, and several other locations. Anyone dropping off their tree should remove all wires, plastic bags and decorations.

They are not accepting wreaths, flocked or artificial trees or stands.

The tree must be under 6 feet or chopped into pieces smaller than 6 feet.
Tags
WNIJ News environment
Jess Savage
Jess is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Northwestern University specializing in health, environment, and science reporting. Jess is a reporter with WNIJ, Report for America's Ag and Water Desk and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Jess Savage