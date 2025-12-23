A foggy and rainy Christmas could be in store for northern Illinois

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier to discuss what we could see from the weather this holiday season,

Jurgens mentions that fog and light rain showers could dot the northern Illinois area from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

He also says that if you're traveling down state, you may see warmer temps on Christmas Day, possibly even in the seventies in the southern portion of Illinois.

Jurgens also says that if you're headed out to the west coast this holiday season to be on the lookout for heavy rains caused by atmospheric rivers, particularly in the Los Angeles area.

For the full conversation, and John's forecast, listen in the link above.

Happy Holidays and safe travels from everyone here at WNIJ!