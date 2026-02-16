© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: My parents danced

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published February 16, 2026 at 7:34 PM CST
Lonny Cain

I have this lasting memory of growing up in a home with Dad in his chair and Mom in the kitchen. What became special to me was simply seeing them smile.  With each other.

For some reason I was happy if they were happy, and the scene I savor is the two of them dancing.

They were in sync, a toe-tapping, hip-swirling, dancing machine. It was like the Jitterbug but Mom and Dad made their own moves. Mom was smiling. Dad was smiling. The music was smiling. And I knew the cue, the song that would make it happen — Glenn Miller's "In the Mood."

I was a teen. My only experience had been square dancing in grade school. It was scary being told to grab your partner — which was a girl! But ... a few years later it was a girl who pulled me to one of those high school dances where the girls ask the guys.

I couldn't fill my dad's shoes, but I eventually found my steps. I soon discovered everyone finds their own patterns. Mary Oliver spells it out nicely in this poem:

"Three Things to Remember"
As long as you're dancing, you can break the rules.
Sometimes breaking the rules is just extending the rules.
Sometimes there are no rules.

I wish my parents had danced more. Right there in our living room. Shut off the TV, let that 45 drop "In the Mood." I can see them now. I hear it. They are swinging and smiling.

And I am grinning. Because suddenly there are no rules.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
