Perspective: War Powers

The Constitution reserves to Congress the authority to declare war. The President asserts that he had to commit forces to combat without consulting Congress in order to preserve secrecy and surprise. But the 1973 War Powers Act requires, at a minimum, written notification within 48 hours. Combat must then cease within 60 days unless Congress grants an extension. Every President has denounced this law, yet all have attempted compliance in order to avoid a grave Constitutional crisis.

Secretary Rubio notified Congressional leaders, and the President released two “Truth Social” videos to inform the citizenry. Congress as a body was to be notified subsequently.

More troubling than whether the law was observed is the question of whether the law can be observed in such a situation. Constitutions and laws should delineate clear boundaries, establish and enforce limits on acceptable conduct. There are, however, limits to what law can do to create certainty in a world of, among other uncertainties, the uncertainty of war. Another reason to pray for peace.

I’m Bob Evans and that is my perspective.