Perspective: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

No, Mr. President; let’s not “nationalize” our elections. First, and dispositively, Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution reserves “the times, places, and manner” of our elections expressly to the states.

If additional reasons are needed, diversity is one. A diverse nation not only can tolerate, but requires, diverse electoral procedures in order to preserve that diversity. A “one size fits all” approach makes less than no sense.

Decentralization constitutes another virtue of our current system. It is far more difficult to control and corrupt any exercise that is decentralized than one that is controlled by a single force or source. Diverse rules and participants in 50 states pose an obstacle to corruption.

Finally, and essentially, our elections as currently constituted promote engagement, involvement, and participation. Elections are conducted in a way that befits and buttresses democracy.

We must remember that all responsible studies of our elections conclude that there is precious little corruption currently. Remember, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.