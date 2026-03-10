© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published March 10, 2026 at 8:55 PM CDT
Image by Thor Deichmann from Pixabay

No, Mr. President; let’s not “nationalize” our elections. First, and dispositively, Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution reserves “the times, places, and manner” of our elections expressly to the states.

If additional reasons are needed, diversity is one. A diverse nation not only can tolerate, but requires, diverse electoral procedures in order to preserve that diversity. A “one size fits all” approach makes less than no sense.

Decentralization constitutes another virtue of our current system. It is far more difficult to control and corrupt any exercise that is decentralized than one that is controlled by a single force or source. Diverse rules and participants in 50 states pose an obstacle to corruption.

Finally, and essentially, our elections as currently constituted promote engagement, involvement, and participation. Elections are conducted in a way that befits and buttresses democracy.

We must remember that all responsible studies of our elections conclude that there is precious little corruption currently. Remember, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

I’m Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
