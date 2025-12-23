Billy Hueramo named the finalist for DeKalb District 428 superintendent

The DeKalb Board of Education announced Tuesday that Billy Hueramo has been selected as the finalist candidate for superintendent.

According to the announcement posted on the district's website, the board plans to finalize the contract and hold a formal vote of approval on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at a special meeting.

Hueramo currently serves as District 428’s Director of Teaching and Learning, PreK–5. He was chosen from a field of more than 25 applicants.

Hueramo began his career in 2007 as a student teacher and was hired as an English as a Second Language teacher at Clinton Rosette Middle School.

Hueramo also served as Assistant Principal at Huntley Middle School and Principal at Littlejohn Elementary School.

The release says the board submitted seven candidates for the first round of interviews, which were then narrowed down to four finalists. Three of the four finalists were external candidates.

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez will continue in her role until the end of her contract June 30, 2026.