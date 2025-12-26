State Week: The state of local news 2025

More people are finding it difficult to obtain information about their communities. Roughly 50 million Americans have limited or no access to local news. That's according to the latest State of Local News report produced by the Local News Initiative at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

"There are now nine counties in Illinois that are news deserts, up from 5 last year," said Tim Franklin, the LNI director. "39 counties are down to one news source."

On this episode, Franklin joins Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler to discuss what is causing the decline and some reasons for optimism.

Sean Crawford is the host.