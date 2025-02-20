You can add to your family with a pet adoption event in Geneva

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight focuses on animals.

Mainly cats and dogs.

Anderson Humane Society is participating in the Petco's National Adoption event on Saturday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petco's Geneva location.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier discusses the event with Lesya Kercheval, Adoption Director at Anderson Humane Society.

Kercheval mentions that last year Anderson Humane Society filled close to 4,000 pet adoptions, and they hope that number is closer to 4500 this year.

Kercheval says it still makes her day seeing the animals find new homes.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For more information on the event itself, plus volunteer opportunities, visit Anderson Humane Society