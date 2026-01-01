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Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
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Turn Your Old Tech Into Public Radio

Support the news and music you rely on by donating your used electronics to Northern Public Radio. Whether you are recycling an old smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or laptop, donating your tech is safe, easy, and completely free. Use the secure prompts below to find the trade-in value of your device and turn it into direct support for WNIJ.

1. Find Your Device

Select the make, model, and device specifications to start your device donation.

2. Ship Your Device for Free

Follow the instructions to erase your device, pack it securely, and drop it off at the designated carrier location.

3. Support the Station

Once your device is received and inspected, it directly supports Northern Public Radio's initiatives. Together, we're making a lasting impact on our community.

Our device donation program is powered securely through Phobio.
Need help with the trade-in process? Visit our Phobio Page.