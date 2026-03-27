Tiny Desk Concerts

Militarie Gun packs explosive-yet-melodic rock anthems into our cramped space, complete with gang vocals and a '90s alt-rock interpolation.
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The British folk-rock band shares world-weary anthems to growing older, weathering the innumerable blows of life and coming out on the other side, hopefully a little wiser.
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The rejuvenated band, sporting three new members, is having more fun than ever. And it shows in these vigorous performances of pieces that are whimsical and socially conscious.
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Led by Taylor Meier's soft, raspy voice, the folk band shares a range of material, including an old song that still rings true a decade later.
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The R&B singer tells the (sometimes very messy) story of a love pursued, featuring a fantastic band and a guest spot from trumpeter Keyon Harrold.
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Few artists can completely dismantle your heart, fill it with wonder and awe at the miracle of life, and put it back together quite like Madi Diaz.
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What can robots teach us about humanity and about love? This musical, starring Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, tries to understand what it means to actually live.
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One of the most influential groups in hip-hop honors its legacy and the late Trugoy the Dove with a set of classics and new material.
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With a little help from his Sinners co-star Miles Caton, the near-nonagenarian legend gives the Tiny Desk a history lesson in the blues.
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In a set that spans Immanuel Wilkins' exceptional catalog, the jazz saxophonist brings the heat to the Tiny Desk.
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Featuring sultry standouts and heartbreak bops, plus some unreleased tracks, the British girl group doubles down on sisterhood and powerful vocals at the Desk.