Make a Difference DeKalb County, Feed My Starving Children MobilePack

Make A Difference DKC is a 501c3 organization whose sole purpose is to organize an annual community MobilePack event to pack meals which are then donated to Feed My Starving Children. This is the largest volunteer event in DeKalb County, with almost 5,000 volunteers ranging in age from 5 years old to 96 years old! This November will be our 17th annual event. The Suter Company hosts the event in their facility on Bethany Rd in Sycamore, IL.

In 2025 we packed 1,216,944 meals and raised $425,000 to pay for ingredients for our MobilePack as well as to help other new MobilePacks get started. Over the last 16 years, with the help of local volunteers and generous donations from the community, we have packed over 20.8 million meals and raised $5 million dollars. The MADDKC MobilePack has grown to be one of FMSC’s largest packing events in the U.S, despite the fact that we are not a large, highly populated metropolitan area, but instead we are an amazing Midwestern agricultural area filled with people who have a heart to serve.

Feed My Starving Children is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to eliminate childhood undernutrition throughout the world. FMSC estimates that at least 6,200 children under the age of 5 die each day from causes related to starvation. FMSC meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to reverse malnutrition and provide each child with food and hope, allowing the children to grow, thrive and develop to their full potential.

You can learn more about Feed My Starving Children at FMSC.org.

Our hope is by establishing a relationship with you and the CAP program, that you can help us get the word out throughout the area to recruit volunteers and donations which make all this possible. We will never stop our work on this until the number of children that die each day due to starvation is zero.