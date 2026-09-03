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Literary Frights

Literary Frights

This spine-tingling new tour program is sure to awaken your Halloween spirit and send a shiver down your spine!

Book a tour for a time slot between 6 pm and 8 pm on Friday, October 23. At your designated tour start time, a servant guide will beckon you through the manor doorway and channel you to the appropriate rooms to hear accounts of mystery and horror in the dimly lit spaces.

Edgar Allen Poe and other literary friends will be on hand to delight you with Literary Frights as the evening unfolds.

Each tour group will be inside the manor for approximately 45 mins. and will move throughout both floors of the building. Expect candlelight, dimly lit spaces, eerie decorations, and riveting actors sharing some of your favorite tales.

*Please note that Eventbrite ticketing lists the start time and gives a ten minute window for entry. We will begin the tours promptly at 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, etc. Please arrive a little early.

Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
20.00
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
815-964-6464
breis@estabarrett.com
https://www.estabarrett.com/
Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
6901 Kishwaukee Road
Rockford, Illinois 61109
815-964-6464
breis@estabarrett.com
https://www.estabarrett.com/