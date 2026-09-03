Sessions from Studio A - The Watson Twins

We stopped by Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens for a great set from The Watson Twins. The Nashville-based duo first broke into the mainstream in 2006 with their debut EP Southern Manners and Rabbit Fur Coat, where they played alongside Jenny Lewis. We'll hear songs from across their career in this week's show and talk with The Watson Twins about their music and about their dynamic working together as twin sisters. Find more from them on their website and Instagram.

Special thanks to Warren Franklin and all of the staff at Anderson Japanese Gardens. And also to Scott Ford and Evil Twin Recording.