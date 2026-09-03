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Sessions from Studio A - The Watson Twins

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
1 of 5  — WT still 6.png
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
2 of 5  — WT still 3.png
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
3 of 5  — WT still 1.png
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
4 of 5  — WT still 4.png
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
5 of 5  — WT still 2.png
The Watson Twins playing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

We stopped by Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens for a great set from The Watson Twins. The Nashville-based duo first broke into the mainstream in 2006 with their debut EP Southern Manners and Rabbit Fur Coat, where they played alongside Jenny Lewis. We'll hear songs from across their career in this week's show and talk with The Watson Twins about their music and about their dynamic working together as twin sisters. Find more from them on their website and Instagram.

Special thanks to Warren Franklin and all of the staff at Anderson Japanese Gardens. And also to Scott Ford and Evil Twin Recording.

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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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