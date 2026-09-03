Plaque commemorating DeKalb’s historic coaling tower to be unveiled Saturday

For nearly 100 years, an arched concrete tower loomed over a stretch of well-traversed rail on DeKalb’s east side.

The historic structure built in 1927 by the Chicago and North Western Railway (CNW) replenished spent coal and water for steam locomotives running the route.

The approximately 100-foot-tall coal chute was erected to replace an older, wooden structure destroyed in a catastrophic fire earlier that same year.

During its time in service, the concrete tower was chiefly operated by three men, Frank Burdick and his two sons Roy and Clarence “Ted” Burdick.

Prior to 1933, the Burdick men worked long 16-hour day and night shifts in pairs of two.

This later became three 8-hour shifts after the National Industrial Recovery Act (NIRA) capped workweeks at 40-hours.

In September 1955, Frank Burdick died from emphysema tied to frequent coal dust inhalation. Both of his sons would pass away years later from similar lung complications.

By the mid-1950s, steam engine locomotives were mostly phased out of service, prompting the chute’s closure in 1956.

For 70 years, the derelict tower sat unused, gathering rust and graffiti as an iconic reminder of DeKalb’s industrial past.

Ownership of the tower was passed to the Union Pacific Railroad after it purchased the CNW system in 1995.

Earlier this year, Union Pacific announced a plan to demolish the tower due to safety concerns and crumbling concrete infrastructure.

Demolition began in early April and was completed around June.

In the wake of the dismantling, Mark Nicklaus and Teresa Lewis opted to construct a commemorative plaque honoring the tower and the men who operated it.

Nicklaus, who financed the plaque with a $3,000 down payment, grew up near the abandoned tower on Cotton Ave.

“I used to go up there and hang out and just admire the structure,” said Nicklaus. “I thought it was a really cool thing to have in our town. When we heard it was coming down, like a lot of people, I went up there to check it out.”

Nicklaus documented the tower’s final days with a series of photographic updates he shared on Facebook.

“I just started meeting people,” he said. “Meeting relatives of people that used to work there, and they were reaching out to me.”

Teresa Lewis was one of those who reached out. She now lives in Kentucky but grew up in DeKalb. Her grandfather was Clarence “Ted” Burdick.

“I had mixed emotions,” Lewis said remembering the demolition. “I didn’t want to see it go because it was a big part of DeKalb’s history. But as far as family goes, they all died from working there. I believe it needs to be remembered.”

This Saturday, Sept. 3, at 10:00 a.m., the privately financed plaque will be dedicated near a trail that once led to the tower in Rotary Park.

Lewis has also created a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of purchasing the commemorative installation.