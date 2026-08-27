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Sessions from Studio A - King of the Demons

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — pic 4.png
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — pic 2.png
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — pic 5.png
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — pic 6.png
King of the Demons performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

King of the Demons recently reformed after a hiatus and is back with new music and a great performance in Studio A. Check out their new song Bye Bye Beef Beef out now on streaming services. The single was recorded at Midwest Sound in Rockford with Daniel McMahon. We'll hear King of the Demons recorded live in Studio A on this week's show and talk with them about getting the band back together.

Find more from King of the Demons on Facebook and Instagram. Hear more from Jesus Correa on Soundcloud. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the set below.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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