WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Karate Gossip

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
KG pic 1
Karate Gossip performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip is a punk duo from Rockford who just released a new album, Out Come The Demons, this past summer. Hear them play songs from the new record live in Studio A and check out more music from Karate Gossip on Bandcamp and Facebook.

Karate Gossip performing "Extortion" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Run" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Paradise" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Ego Death At Disneyland" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Death Valley 2020" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
