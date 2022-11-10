Sessions from Studio A - Karate Gossip

Karate Gossip is a punk duo from Rockford who just released a new album, Out Come The Demons, this past summer. Hear them play songs from the new record live in Studio A and check out more music from Karate Gossip on Bandcamp and Facebook.

Karate Gossip performing "Extortion" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Run" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Paradise" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Ego Death At Disneyland" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karate Gossip performing "Death Valley 2020" live in WNIJ's Studio A