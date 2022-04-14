Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu
Sessions from Studio A - Coach
1 of 3 — Still 3.png
Coach performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3 — Still 2.png
3 of 3 — Still 1.png
Math rock duo Coach joins us for a great high energy performance recorded live in Studio A. We'll also talk with members Christian Conlon and Kelsey Silver about their backgrounds, math rock, and we'll get nostalgic about the DeKalb music scene.
Find more from Coach on their Facebook page and download their music on Bandcamp.