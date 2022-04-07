Session from Studio A - Thompson Springs

Chicago's Thompson Springs brings their Americana and alt-country sound to Studio A this week with music from their brand new album, Homefield. We'll hear them play new songs from that album and talk with the band about the Chicago music scene, mysterious desert people, and about working with Wilco's Pat Sansone.

Find their new album, Homefield, available on Bandcamp and checkout Thompsonsprings.com for more news and tour dates from the band.

Thompson Springs performing "Highway Butterfly" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Pick up the Sun" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Too Close for Comfort" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Fayetteville Hotline" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Scramble" live in WNIJ's Studio A