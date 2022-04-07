© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu

Session from Studio A - Thompson Springs

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Thompson Springs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Thompson Springs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Thompson Springs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Thompson Springs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Thompson Springs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago's Thompson Springs brings their Americana and alt-country sound to Studio A this week with music from their brand new album, Homefield. We'll hear them play new songs from that album and talk with the band about the Chicago music scene, mysterious desert people, and about working with Wilco's Pat Sansone.

Find their new album, Homefield, available on Bandcamp and checkout Thompsonsprings.com for more news and tour dates from the band.

Thompson Springs performing "Highway Butterfly" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Pick up the Sun" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Too Close for Comfort" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Fayetteville Hotline" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Thompson Springs performing "Scramble" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
