Sessions from Studio A - The Morgan Turner Quartet

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
We conclude our short series at the new Fargo Venue with a great performance from The Morgan Turner Quartet this week. Hear their live set and an interview with members of the quartet where we'll talk about their backgrounds in music.

Find more from Morgan Turner on her website and on Bandcamp.

Check out more events from the Fargo Venue here.

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Solstice" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "The Next Train" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Cold Snap" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Thinking Inside the Box" live at the Fargo Venue

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
