Sessions from Studio A - The Morgan Turner Quartet

We conclude our short series at the new Fargo Venue with a great performance from The Morgan Turner Quartet this week. Hear their live set and an interview with members of the quartet where we'll talk about their backgrounds in music.

Find more from Morgan Turner on her website and on Bandcamp.

Check out more events from the Fargo Venue here.

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Solstice" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "The Next Train" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Cold Snap" live at the Fargo Venue

The Morgan Turner Quartet performing "Thinking Inside the Box" live at the Fargo Venue