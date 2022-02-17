© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Hola_logo_big.jpg
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos en el condado de DeKalb. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in DeKalb County.)

Sessions from Studio A - Edgar de la Torre

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
Still 5.png
1 of 4  — Still 5.png
Edgar de la Torre Septet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 1.png
2 of 4  — Still 1.png
Edgar de la Torre Septet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 2.png
3 of 4  — Still 2.png
Edgar de la Torre Septet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 3.png
4 of 4  — Still 3.png
Edgar de la Torre Septet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guitarist Edgar de la Torre is a recent graduate of Northern Illinois University's School of Music where he specialized in jazz guitar. Joining him this hour are fellow students from the jazz program as well as professor Reggie Thomas playing organ. We'll hear a great live performance from them on this week's show and we'll talk with Edgar de la Torre about his background, discovering jazz, and his unique 8-string guitar.

Find more from Edgar de la Torre on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

Edgar de la Torre performing "Turnaround" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Segment" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Milestones" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Al Final" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "I Should Care" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
