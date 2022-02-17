Sessions from Studio A - Edgar de la Torre

Guitarist Edgar de la Torre is a recent graduate of Northern Illinois University's School of Music where he specialized in jazz guitar. Joining him this hour are fellow students from the jazz program as well as professor Reggie Thomas playing organ. We'll hear a great live performance from them on this week's show and we'll talk with Edgar de la Torre about his background, discovering jazz, and his unique 8-string guitar.

Find more from Edgar de la Torre on his YouTube channel and Instagram.

Edgar de la Torre performing "Turnaround" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Segment" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Milestones" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "Al Final" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Edgar de la Torre performing "I Should Care" live in WNIJ's Studio A