© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - The Noah Brooks Coalition

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
NB Still 3.pngThe Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — NB Still 3.pngThe Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Noah Brooks Coalition performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition blends traditional jazz influences with their love of hip-hop and modern pop music on this week's show. Listen for their live performance with music from their debut full-length album, In The Night. We'll also talk with members of the group about jazz, hip-hop, Kanye West, and much more.

Find more from The Noah Brooks Coalition on Facebook and purchase a copy of In The Night on their Bandcamp page.

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "In The Night" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Nothing Left" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Apart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Shine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Late Nights" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories