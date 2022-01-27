Sessions from Studio A - The Noah Brooks Coalition

The Noah Brooks Coalition blends traditional jazz influences with their love of hip-hop and modern pop music on this week's show. Listen for their live performance with music from their debut full-length album, In The Night. We'll also talk with members of the group about jazz, hip-hop, Kanye West, and much more.

Find more from The Noah Brooks Coalition on Facebook and purchase a copy of In The Night on their Bandcamp page.

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "In The Night" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Nothing Left" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Apart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Shine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Noah Brooks Coalition performs "Late Nights" live in WNIJ's Studio A