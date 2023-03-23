Sessions from Studio A - G.M.G.

G.M.G. combines modern rock and electronic elements for a unique, genre-blending aesthetic. Join us for their live set in Studio A and our conversation with G.M.G. Find their music streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, and follow the band on Instagram for more news and upcoming shows.

G.M.G. performs "Death to Jealousy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Salome" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Linda Na Veranda" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "I Know You Know" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Cholera" live in WNIJ's Studio A