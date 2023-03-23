© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - G.M.G.

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
GMG Still 1.png
1 of 2  — GMG Still 1.png
G.M.G. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
GMG Still 3.png
2 of 2  — GMG Still 3.png
G.M.G. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. combines modern rock and electronic elements for a unique, genre-blending aesthetic. Join us for their live set in Studio A and our conversation with G.M.G. Find their music streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, and follow the band on Instagram for more news and upcoming shows.

G.M.G. performs "Death to Jealousy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Salome" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Linda Na Veranda" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "I Know You Know" live in WNIJ's Studio A

G.M.G. performs "Cholera" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories