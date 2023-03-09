© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Guy Zensei

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Guy Zensei Still 2.png
Guy Zensei performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei is a multi-instrumentalist from Fort Wayne, Indiana who frequently performs here in northern Illinois. Hear his unique, atmospheric style with a live performance this hour. We'll also talk with Guy Zensei about his background and music. Watch behind-the-scenes live video from his set in Studio A below.

Check out more from Guy Zensei on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Guy Zensei performing "Blood on my Lips" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Trip with You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Wingless Child" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Millennial Express" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
