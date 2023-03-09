Sessions from Studio A - Guy Zensei

Guy Zensei is a multi-instrumentalist from Fort Wayne, Indiana who frequently performs here in northern Illinois. Hear his unique, atmospheric style with a live performance this hour. We'll also talk with Guy Zensei about his background and music. Watch behind-the-scenes live video from his set in Studio A below.

Check out more from Guy Zensei on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Guy Zensei performing "Blood on my Lips" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Trip with You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Wingless Child" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Guy Zensei performing "Millennial Express" live in WNIJ's Studio A