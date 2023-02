Sessions from Studio A - Stefan Hillesheim

Guitarist Stefan Hillesheim arrived in Chicago last year, but is already playing famous clubs like Buddy Guy's Legends. Listen for a live set recorded in Studio A and our conversation with Hillesheim, along with drummer Phillip Burgess and bassist Darryl Wright. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

His music is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, and you can keep up with Stefan Hillesheim on Facebook and Instagram.

Stefan Hillesheim performing "My Poor Heart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "When I'm Gone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Leaving You Behind" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Favorite Hiding Place" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Better Man" live in WNIJ's Studio A