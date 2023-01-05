Sessions from Studio A - Red Scarves

Red Scarves' new EP Ghost Hunter features songwriting and singing from all four members of the band, creating a genre-blending experience that combines each of their unique sensibilities and styles. The band joins us to play songs from that EP along with plenty of new music. Find Ghost Hunter available for download on Bandcamp.

Keep up with Red Scarves on their website and follow them on Instagram for more news from the band.

Red Scarves performing "Robin" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Red Scarves performing "Runner" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Red Scarves performing "Divine Line" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Red Scarves performing "Michael" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Red Scarves performing "DKHTBA" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Red Scarves performing "Just Like a Man" live in WNIJ's Studio A