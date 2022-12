Sessions from Studio A - Big Dog Mercer

Marty "Big Dog" Mercer is a guitarist, songwriter, and member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Hear his live performance in Studio A and our conversation about discovering the blues, overcoming addiction, and telling his father to "dig your own ditch".

Big Dog Mercer performing "Scratchin' Fleas" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "Prelude" & "Helpless" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "I Feel Like I Could Die" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "Revelation" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "It Ain't Easy" live in WNIJ's Studio A