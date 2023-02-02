© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Discoveries of the American Scientific

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Discoveries of the American Scientific performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Discoveries of the American Scientific performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Discoveries of the American Scientific performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Discoveries of the American Scientific performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Discoveries of the American Scientific performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Discoveries of the American Scientific brings their electronic-infused indie rock to Studio A for a great live set. We'll hear music from their record The Mercury Transit, which you can find here on Bandcamp, and we'll also hear one of the strangest stories told on our show when we talk with the band. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance below.

Find more from Discoveries of the American Scientific on SoundCloud and Facebook.

Discoveries of the American Scientific performs "Last Planet" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Discoveries of the American Scientific performs "Midwestern Sons" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Discoveries of the American Scientific performs "The River Great" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Discoveries of the American Scientific performs "Obsolescence" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Discoveries of the American Scientific performs "The Possible" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
