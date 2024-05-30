Sessions from Studio A - Aaron Williams

Aaron Williams has been busy since his last time in Studio A. He's formed a new band, Vision Street, recorded new music, and continues to run Homegrown Arts and Music Festival, which he founded 12 years ago. We'll hear Williams perform live in Studio A and talk with him about the festival and supporting local, original artists.

Find more from Aaron Williams on his website and Facebook page.

Homegrown Arts and Music Festival takes place July 27 in Lisle, IL!

Aaron Williams performing "You and I Can" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Aaron Williams performing "Forgive and Let Go" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Aaron Williams performing "Love Finds A Way" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Aaron Williams performing "The Everwinding Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Aaron Williams performing "Q Blue" live in WNIJ's Studio A