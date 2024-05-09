© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Micky Torpedo's Birdsongs Vol. 1

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
On his latest series of albums, multi-instrumentalist and producer Micky Torpedo looked to the sky for inspiration. He teamed up with Sinnissippi Audubon Society to create Birdsongs Vol. 1 Sounds of the Mississippi Flyway. Micky Torpedo joins us for a live performance and we'll talk with him and Jennifer Kuroda of Sinnissippi Audubon Society about the project.

Vol. 2 is set for release this Saturday, May 11 with an album release show at Severson Dells Nature Center on June 8. Proceeds from album sales will benefit Sinnissippi Audubon Society and Natural Land Institute.

Find more on Micky Torpedo's website and Instagram.

Lineup:
Micky Torpedo - guitar, piano
Carl Torpedo - bass, guitar
Heather Camacho - violin
Cade Eastham - percussion, banjo

Micky Torpedo performing "Baltimore Oriole" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Micky Torpedo performing "American Bittern" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Micky Torpedo performing "Piping Plover" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Micky Torpedo performing "Swainson's Hawk" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Micky Torpedo performing "Short-Eared Owl" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Micky Torpedo performing "Canada Warbler" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
