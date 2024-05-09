Sessions from Studio A - Micky Torpedo's Birdsongs Vol. 1

On his latest series of albums, multi-instrumentalist and producer Micky Torpedo looked to the sky for inspiration. He teamed up with Sinnissippi Audubon Society to create Birdsongs Vol. 1 Sounds of the Mississippi Flyway. Micky Torpedo joins us for a live performance and we'll talk with him and Jennifer Kuroda of Sinnissippi Audubon Society about the project.

Vol. 2 is set for release this Saturday, May 11 with an album release show at Severson Dells Nature Center on June 8. Proceeds from album sales will benefit Sinnissippi Audubon Society and Natural Land Institute.

Find more on Micky Torpedo's website and Instagram.

Lineup:

Micky Torpedo - guitar, piano

Carl Torpedo - bass, guitar

Heather Camacho - violin

Cade Eastham - percussion, banjo

