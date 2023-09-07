Sessions from Studio A - Ordinary Elephant

What a beautiful night it was hearing Ordinary Elephant perform live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford. We're bringing you the duo's live performance on this week's show, and our interview with Pete and Crystal Demore of Ordinary Elephant. Find more from them on their website and follow the duo on Instagram. Join them on their Patreon page to hear their new music before it is released!

Ordinary Elephant performing "Scars We Keep" live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Ordinary Elephant performing "Jenny & James" live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Ordinary Elephant performing "The War" live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Ordinary Elephant performing "Joy Has Not Forgotten Me" live at Severson Dells Nature Center