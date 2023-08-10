Sessions from Studio A - Leigh Nash

Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer joins us for an interview and a performance recorded live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens. She's joined by Caleb Jones playing guitar and special guest Kelly Steward, who will join Nash on a few songs you're sure to recognize. Nash will tell us about some new music coming soon and about recently joining 10,000 Maniacs. Check out video from her live set posted below!

Find more from Leigh Nash on her website and follow her on Instagram.

Leigh Nash performing "There She Goes" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Leigh Nash performing "Tell Me Now Tennessee" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Leigh Nash performing "Kiss Me" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Leigh Nash performing "God Gave Me Horses" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Leigh Nash performing "Don't Dream It's Over" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Leigh Nash performing "A Million Parachutes" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford