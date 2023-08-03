© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Joe Pug

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 3, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Joe Pug and Charlie Muench performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
Joe Pug and Charlie Muench performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Singer-songwriter Joe Pug is our guest this week for another great concert at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford. We'll also talk with Joe Pug about his record Nation of Heat Revisited and his podcast The Working Songwriter. Find his music and the podcast over on his website and check out video from his live performance posted below.

Joe Pug performing "I Do My Father's Drugs" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Joe Pug performing "Hymn #101" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Joe Pug performing "The Flood in Color" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Joe Pug performing "I Don't Work in a Bank" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

