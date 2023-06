Sessions from Studio A - Demi Clara

Singer-songwriter Demi Clara plays her original music live in Studio A this week and talks with us about her background, the music scene in Plainfield, and about hosting songwriter showcases. We're also joined by Aaron Kelly and will hear a great duet from the two. Check out more from Demi Clara on Bandcamp and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch behind-the-scenes video from Demi Clara's performance posted below!

Demi Clara & Aaron Kelly performing "I Can't Sing the Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Demi Clara performing "Train Song" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Demi Clara performing "Leave" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Demi Clara performing "Hey" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Demi Clara performing "Kiss Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A