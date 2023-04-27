© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Law and Love

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
LL Still 1.png
1 of 3  — LL Still 1.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
LL Still 2.png
2 of 3  — LL Still 2.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
LL Still 3.png
3 of 3  — LL Still 3.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford's Law and Love joins us this week with tons of new, unreleased songs. Hear them perform live in Studio A and talk with us more about their music. Find more from Law and Love on Bandcamp and Facebook. Also check out behind-the-scenes video of their performance below.

Law and Love performing "Genuine Feeling" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Law and Love performing "Sunshine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Law and Love performing "Nashville Skyline" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Law and Love performing "Get Me There Soon" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Law and Love performing "River Took Your Wine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Law and Love performing "Blue Heart Blacklight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
