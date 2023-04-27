Sessions from Studio A - Law and Love
1 of 3 — LL Still 1.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3 — LL Still 2.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3 — LL Still 3.png
Law and Love performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rockford's Law and Love joins us this week with tons of new, unreleased songs. Hear them perform live in Studio A and talk with us more about their music. Find more from Law and Love on Bandcamp and Facebook. Also check out behind-the-scenes video of their performance below.
Law and Love performing "Genuine Feeling" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Law and Love performing "Sunshine" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Law and Love performing "Nashville Skyline" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Law and Love performing "Get Me There Soon" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Law and Love performing "River Took Your Wine" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Law and Love performing "Blue Heart Blacklight" live in WNIJ's Studio A