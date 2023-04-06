© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Mana Kintorso

Spencer Tritt
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
MK Still 3.png
1 of 4  — MK Still 3.png
Mana Kintorso performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
MK Still 1.png
2 of 4  — MK Still 1.png
Mana Kintorso performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
MK Still 2.png
3 of 4  — MK Still 2.png
Mana Kintorso performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
MK Still 4.png
4 of 4  — MK Still 4.png
Mana Kintorso performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford's Mana Kintorso returns to the show this week. We'll hear some new songs from the band and talk with members for some of the stories behind the music. Check out more from the Mana Kintorso on ReverbNation and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram. Watch behind-the-scenes video of their live performance below.

Mana Kintorso performing "Troublemaker" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mana Kintorso performing "Polar Bears" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mana Kintorso performing "All the Time" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mana Kintorso performing "Fishes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mana Kintorso performing "Good Ones" live in WNIJ's Studio A

