Sessions from Studio A - Joe Jencks

The Coming of the Years is the latest record from folk artist Joe Jencks. It explores a sense of place, belonging, and Jencks' identity as a dual Irish/American citizen. We'll hear songs from that album performed live on this week's show and Jencks will share stories from his travels in Ireland. Find behind-the-scenes live video posted below.

Purchase a copy of The Coming of the Years on Joe Jencks' website.

Joe Jencks performing "When the Moon Rises Over Skibbereen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "In the Shadow of Your Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "The Coming of the Years" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "Letter Home, 1914" live in WNIJ's Studio A