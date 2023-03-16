© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Joe Jencks

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Joe Jencks Pic
Joe Jencks performs live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Coming of the Years is the latest record from folk artist Joe Jencks. It explores a sense of place, belonging, and Jencks' identity as a dual Irish/American citizen. We'll hear songs from that album performed live on this week's show and Jencks will share stories from his travels in Ireland. Find behind-the-scenes live video posted below.

Purchase a copy of The Coming of the Years on Joe Jencks' website.

Joe Jencks performing "When the Moon Rises Over Skibbereen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "In the Shadow of Your Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "The Coming of the Years" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Joe Jencks performing "Letter Home, 1914" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories