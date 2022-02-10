© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Ben Mulwana

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
BM still 1.png
1 of 4  — BM still 1.png
Ben Mulwana performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BM Still 2.png
2 of 4  — BM Still 2.png
Ben Mulwana performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BM Still 4.png
3 of 4  — BM Still 4.png
Ben Mulwana performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BM Still 5.png
4 of 4  — BM Still 5.png
Ben Mulwana performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Uganda and currently based in Wisconsin. He performs his original music for us live this week, and we'll also talk with Mulwana about his 2019 EP Wano Naawe as well as plans for a new, upcoming release.

Keep up with news from Ben Mulwana and find more music on his website and Facebook page.

Ben Mulwana performs "The Outside" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Lies of the Devil" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Letters to You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Wano Naawe" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories