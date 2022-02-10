Sessions from Studio A - Ben Mulwana

Ben Mulwana is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Uganda and currently based in Wisconsin. He performs his original music for us live this week, and we'll also talk with Mulwana about his 2019 EP Wano Naawe as well as plans for a new, upcoming release.

Keep up with news from Ben Mulwana and find more music on his website and Facebook page.

Ben Mulwana performs "The Outside" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Lies of the Devil" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Letters to You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ben Mulwana performs "Wano Naawe" live in WNIJ's Studio A