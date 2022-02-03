Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Scott Denlinger

After playing in pop and country bands for several years, Andrew Scott Denlinger decided to turn to rock and roll for his latest project. Join us for their live performance of original music and an interview with the band about their backgrounds and the making of their latest music video for the single Traveling Band. We'll also get to hear their brand new single Slowdown which will be released everywhere next week.

Find more from Andrew Scott Denlinger on his website and Facebook page.

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Alright (Feelin' Pretty Fine)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Slowdown" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Wasted" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "No Other Way" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "My Old Man" live in WNIJ's Studio A