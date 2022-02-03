© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Scott Denlinger

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
Still 2.png
1 of 5  — Still 2.png
Andrew Scott Denlinger performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 1.png
2 of 5  — Still 1.png
Andrew Scott Denlinger performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 5.png
3 of 5  — Still 5.png
Andrew Scott Denlinger performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 3.png
4 of 5  — Still 3.png
Andrew Scott Denlinger performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 4.png
5 of 5  — Still 4.png
Andrew Scott Denlinger performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

After playing in pop and country bands for several years, Andrew Scott Denlinger decided to turn to rock and roll for his latest project. Join us for their live performance of original music and an interview with the band about their backgrounds and the making of their latest music video for the single Traveling Band. We'll also get to hear their brand new single Slowdown which will be released everywhere next week.

Find more from Andrew Scott Denlinger on his website and Facebook page.

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Alright (Feelin' Pretty Fine)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Slowdown" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "Wasted" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "No Other Way" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Scott Denlinger performing "My Old Man" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
