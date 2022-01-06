Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

We start off another year of Sessions from Studio A with a bang this week. Join us for a live performance from Chicago's Blueshift Big Band with a mix of originals and standards. We'll also hear two unique worlds collide with their big band renditions of classic video game soundtracks. Special thanks to band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons for making this week's show become a reality.

Check out some behind the scenes video below, including some that we didn't have time for on this week's show. Find more from Blueshift Big Band on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Blueshift Big Band performing "Castle Theme" (Super Mario World) live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Samba Para Gretchen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "For Wes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Suite" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Curse of an Aching Heart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The full list of band members on this week's show:

Joel Baer - Drums / Co-Leader

Chris Parsons - Guitar / Co-Leader

Dan Parker - Bass

Austyn Menk - Piano

Saxophones:

Neil Carson

Artrell Leflore

Gerald Martinez

Travis Mills

Roy McGrath

Trombones:

Josh Torrey

Michael Nearpass

Grant Dawson

Dan DiCesare

Trumpets:

Chuck Parrish

Andrew Egizio

Matt Schiess

Sam Wolsk

