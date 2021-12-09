Sessions from Studio A - Sunshine Boys

Join us this week for the music of rock trio Sunshine Boys. Listen for their live set in Studio A with music from their latest record Work and Love and some from their 2018 release Blue Music. We'll also talk with band members about their backgrounds and music.

Find more from Sunshine Boys on their website and follow them on Facebook for more news from the band.

Sunshine Boys performing "Right Where You Need It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "Billy Boy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "World Turning Round" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "Caroline Yes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "I Was Already Gone" live in WNIJ's Studio A