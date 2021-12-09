© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Sunshine Boys

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST
Sunshine Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Sunshine Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Sunshine Boys performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Join us this week for the music of rock trio Sunshine Boys. Listen for their live set in Studio A with music from their latest record Work and Love and some from their 2018 release Blue Music. We'll also talk with band members about their backgrounds and music.

Find more from Sunshine Boys on their website and follow them on Facebook for more news from the band.

Sunshine Boys performing "Right Where You Need It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "Billy Boy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "World Turning Round" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "Caroline Yes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sunshine Boys performing "I Was Already Gone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
